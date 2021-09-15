Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Former Citizen TV anchor, TerryAnne Chebet, has turned into a fitness enthusiast after clocking mid-forties.

The faded TV anchor has been working hard to remain fit and sharing her fitness journey on social media.

She has been training hard for the last 3 months after hiring the services of a youthful fitness instructor.

Here’s a video of the young man busy training the renowned media personality.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.