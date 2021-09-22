Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – KBC anchor, Purity Museo, has blasted a college lecturer who has been stalking her for a year.

The man is obsessed with the beautiful anchor to an extent of hanging her photos in his house and saving her photos on his phone’s screen.

Purity blocked him but keeps on creating new accounts and stalking her.

She thought he was just a fan but his weird behaviours have left her dumbfounded.

The popular TV anchor wants DCI to intervene and question the nagging stalker, who is an ICT lecturer in one of the local colleges.

See how he has been displaying his weird behaviours on social media, forcing Purity Museo to alert law enforcers.

