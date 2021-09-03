Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 03 September 2021 – In 1969, Tom Mboya was shot by an assassin when he was leaving a pharmacy in Nairobi Central Business District.

The assassin shot Mboya in the chest and vanished in the crowd, leaving him for dead.

A video clip showing doctors at the Nairobi Hospital desperately trying to save the life of the late Minister has been shared online.

They did their best to save Mboya’s life but unfortunately, he succumbed to the gunshot wound.

Police had a hard time controlling curious Kenyans who gathered outside the hospital to confirm whether Mboya was dead.

Watch this historic video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.