Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 September 2021 – A video of three rowdy slay queens insulting a Bolt driver and stoning his car at night while drunk has been doing rounds on social media.

The driver shared the video online and said that the three ladies started assaulting him when he told them to stop misbehaving in the cab.

They were reportedly kissing and caressing in the cab.

Kenyans on Twitter are demanding stern action to be taken against the three ladies for assaulting an innocent man.

Here’s a photo of the mannerless ladies.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.