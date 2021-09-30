Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Fresh details have emerged over how murder suspect, Jowie Irungu, tried to destroy evidence after killing Nairobi businesswoman, Monica Kimani, in 2018.

According to a witness in the case, Brian Kasaine, Jowie used fuel and air freshener to destroy evidence after killing Monica at her apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Kasaine told the court that he was asleep with his wife on that fateful night when Irungu called him through WhatsApp asking for paraffin or anything flammable or an air freshener.

“On September 20, 2018, while asleep at around 2 am, I was awakened by Irungu’s WhatsApp call asking for paraffin.

“I got surprised at such a request for the items by him at such a late hour.

“I replied and told him I did not have any item requested by him,” Kasaine testified.

He further told the court that Jowie sounded odd and hyper adding that he did not specify what kind of stuff he wanted to burn.

Kasaine further told the court that jokingly asked Irungu the purpose of paraffin and he replied that, “I was with Mo yesterday for an assignment and he stabbed somebody,”

Kasaine also revealed that he had lent Jowie Irungu his gun which he later shot himself with to try to cover up Monica Kimani’s murder.

The hearing of the case continues….

The Kenyan DAILY POST