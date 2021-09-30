Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Yesterday, President Uhuru Kenyatta conducted a partial Cabinet reshuffle where Hon Charles Keter was moved from Energy to Devolution Ministry.

The changes announced by State House spokesperson Kanze Dena also saw Monica Juma moved from Defence Ministry to Energy.

Hon Eugene Wamalwa was moved from Devolution and he is now in charge of the country’s defense.

While many Kenyans predicted that Keter was moved from the lucrative ministry due to his association with Deputy President William Ruto, details have emerged over why Keter was ‘demoted’ to a less lucrative docket

According to impeccable sources, Keter was removed from the ministry of energy following the poor performance of the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

Despite being a monopoly, KPLC has been burdening Kenyans with unexplained bills and is still running at a loss.

The Kenyan DAILY POST