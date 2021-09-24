Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 24, 2021 – An opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has revealed the probable candidate who will succeed Muranga Governor, Mwangi Wa Iria, in 2022.

Wa Iria, who has served as the governor for two terms, is supposed to go home as stipulated by the 2010 constitution.

Results from the opinion poll reveal that former Kigumo Member of Parliament, Jamleck Kamau, who has announced that he will vie for Murang’a governor’s seat next year, will emerge as the winner with 50.5%.

Jamleck vied for the position in 2017 but lost to Wa Iria and left the political scene and focused on his businesses.

The current Murang’a Senator, Hon Irungu Kang’ata, came second with 18.9% support.

The data was collected through questionnaires.

The sample size was 1200 with a 95% accuracy level.

Other individuals mentioned in the opinion survey were Sabina Wanjiru Chege (7.3%), Irungu Nyakera (5.1%), Irungu Wairagu (5.4%), Moses Mwangi (6.5%), Stanley Kamau (1.8%) and Henry Gate (0.1%).

Here is the poll chart.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.