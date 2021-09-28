Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ally and Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, wants politicians with pending court cases to vacate their offices and be blocked from seeking political positions until their cases are heard and determined.

Wandayi, who has lined up the amendments to the Leadership and Integrity Act 2012 and the Elections Act 2011, says the move is geared towards weeding out politicians with moral and integrity questions from ascending to public office.

This comes at a time when the EACC and DPP have deplored gaps in law as a stumbling block to their efforts to nail graft suspects.

Here is the list of politicians on the chopping board who risk being blocked from vying in 2022;-

Rigathi Gachagua – The Mathira MP is accused of acquiring KSh.3 billion from proceeds of crime between 2013 and 2020.

Babu Owino – The Embakasi East MP is facing attempted murder charges.

Evans Kidero – The former Nairobi Governor is facing graft charges in court and would thus be locked out of the Homa Bay governor election in 2022.

Ayub Savula – The Lugari MP and his wives, Melody Gatwiri and Hellen Jepkorir Kemboi, were charged with defrauding the government KSh122 million by alleging they could offer advertising services in magazines with a wide circulation in Kenya.

Oscar Sudi – The Kapseret MP is facing a criminal case over allegations of falsifying his academic credentials.

Aisha Jumwa – The Malindi MP together with her bodyguard Geoffrey Otieno Okuto was accused of killing a supporter of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

Okoth Obado – The Migori Governor was implicated in the murder of Rongo University Student, Sharon Otieno. He is also facing some serious corruption charges.

Patrick Musimba – The Kibwezi West MP was charged with conspiracy to defraud more than KSh1.1 billion from Chase Bank.

James Gakuya – The Embakasi North MP was charged with looting CDF a whopping Sh39 million.

Alfred Keter – The Nandi Hills MP was charged with defrauding the National Treasury Sh633 million through forgery of Treasury Bills.

Mike Sonko – The former Nairobi Governor is facing corruption-related charges.

Ferdinand Waititu – The former Kiambu Governor is also facing corruption-related charges.

