Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is a man with very deep pockets, going by the revelations by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who exposed the DP’s immense wealth as well as his security detail.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration and National Security, Matiang’i stunned everyone when he laid bare Ruto’s vast properties which are under 24-hour police protection.

Among the properties that Ruto owns include Kwae Island Development Limited (KIDL) located in Wilson Airport complete with two hangars and five helicopters which the government allocated five police officers.

The five high-end choppers cost the DP in excess of a whopping Ksh2.6 billion even as he continues calling himself a hustler and hoodwinking real hustlers with wheelbarrows.

Here is the list of Ruto’s choppers and how much each one cost him;-

1. 5Y KDM, an Airbus H145 T2 purchased at KSh970 million

2. 5Y DSC Eurocopter 130 T2 which costs KSh740 million

3. 5Y KDN Airbus H130 that goes for KSh330 million

4. 5Y DSN Airbus H125 costing KSh290 million

5. 5Y SAK Airbus H125 going for KSh290 million

