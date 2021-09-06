Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 6, 2021 – A section of leaders from the Mount Kenya region have declared support for Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.

In a post shared by Bahati Member of Parliament (MP) Kimani Ngunjiri on Saturday, the MP released a list of 47 leaders from the region who will be supporting DP Ruto due to his solid transformational ideas not only for the Mt. Kenya region but the country at large.

The list comprises elected and nominated senators and MPs, who would work together with the DP to selflessly serve the interests of their people.

Here is the full list;-

Senators John Kinyua of Laikipia, Nakuru’s Susan Kihika, Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a, Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, Tharaka Nithi’s Kithure Kindiki, and former nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Juja MP George Koimburi, Kiambaa’s Njuguna Wanjiku, Rigathi Gachagua of Mathira, Kimani Ichung’wah, Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ngunjiri.

Woman Representatives Listed include Kiambu’s Gathoni Wamucomba, Nyeri’s Rahab Mukami, and Kirinyaga’s Wangui Ngirici.

Other MPs include Wainaina Jungle, Mugambi Rindikiri, David Gikaria, Faith Gitau, Moses Kirima, Gichunge Kabeabea, Samuel Gachobe, Michael Muchira, John Muchiri, Benjamin Gathiru and George Kariuki.

Also in the list is the youngest MP John Paul Mwirigi, Eric Mucangi, Beatrice Nkatha , Col. Geoffrey Kingangi, Charles Njagua, Dr. John Mutunga, Kubai Iringo, Patrick Munene, James Gakuya, Charity Kathambi, John Kiarie, Patrick Mariru, George Theuri, Githua Wamacukuru, Kareke Mbiuki and Kathuri Murungi.

Nominated MPs mentioned include Cecily Mbarire, Halima Mucheke.

Missing in the list are outspoken Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri who have decided to chart their own paths.

