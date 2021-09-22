Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) spokesman, Dennis Itumbi, has finally revealed the man whom police believe might have killed renowned environmentalist Joanna Stutchburry in July this year.

Stutchburry was shot dead near her home in Kiambu, after receiving multiple death threats following her campaign against the development of wetlands.

Stutchbury had vocally opposed attempts by powerful local businessmen to build on the nearby Kiambu forest and had received death threats in the past.

The powerful businessman is none other than billionaire Mike Maina Kamau, the owner of the Marble Arch Hotel in Nairobi.

Nobody has been arrested regarding the murder so far and if Mr. Maina is arrested then he will be the first suspect in the case.

Itumbi also alleged that Maina is an ardent United Democratic Alliance (UDA) supporter and during the Kiambaa by-election, he forced his 3500 employees at his flower farm to vote for UDA candidate Njuguna Wanjiku.

Mike is also a close friend of Deputy President William Ruto.

