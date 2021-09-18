Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, September 18, 2021 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, has revealed when he will declare his much-awaited presidential bid in order to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is retiring in 2022.

For months, Raila Odinga has been keeping his supporters guessing on whether he will be on the ballot in 2022 or not.

But on Friday, Raila Odinga said he will be on the ballot and he will make his official declaration next month.

ODM insiders said the October declaration will take place at the tail end of the regional meetings known as Azimio la Umoja.

Raila will be in Mombasa today for the Coast edition of the unity call. Mombasa Governor and ODM Deputy leader, Hassan Joho, could announce shelving his presidential bid to back Raila.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, another deputy ODM boss, has declared support for Raila’s fifth stab at the top job.

In all the three regional consultations so far — in Homa Bay, Kakamega and Kajiado — delegates have resolved to back Raila for president.

Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, a close Raila ally, said the former Prime Minister will have to abide by the countrywide resolutions.

“Kenyans are the ones who want Raila to run. In all the regional meetings, one of the resolutions is that they want Raila on the ballot,” Amisi told journalists.

The Kenyan DAILY POST