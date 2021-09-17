Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Renowned political columnist and scholar, Prof Makau Mutua, has blasted Deputy President William Ruto after he said he is ready to reconcile with his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta.

On Thursday, Ruto, who spoke when he met delegates from Kandara Constituency at his Karen home, said he is ready to have a sit down with President Kenyatta to resolve their political differences.

“The bishops have said that they want to mediate talks to reunite me with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“I’m ready for the talks without attaching any conditions. He is my boss,” Ruto said.

The DP blamed his political enemies for his fallout with President Kenyatta but said that he still respects him as his boss.

But reacting to Ruto’s statement, Makau questioned his move while asking him to accept that he was dumped and stop stalking the Head of State.

“WHY is DP @WilliamsRuto begging the clergy to reconcile him with his ex-boss?

“He brought about the divorce because of irreconcilable differences, desertion, cruelty, and serial infidelity.

“Ukiwachwa, tafadhali achika. No stalking!” Makau wrote on his Twitter page.

