Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto seems to be losing sleep after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga had successful rallies in the Mt Kenya region over the weekend.

Raila, who began his political campaigns in Nakuru on Friday, traversed the vote-rich region on Saturday and Sunday and his penultimate rally was in Githurai on Monday.

Speaking on Tuesday, Ruto, who seemed to be jealous of Raila Odinga’s political forays in Mt Kenya, warned his opponents against criticising the ‘hustler narrative’.

The DP has been using hustler narrative and bottom-up economic model to endear himself to the masses ahead of the 2022 presidential duel.

The DP urged his opponents to stop criticising hustlers because they are the engines of the economy of the country.

“They are the engines of our economic growth. We must give them the maximum attention and support instead of criminalising them,” Ruto said.

He further said the majority of Kenyans make a living through micro-enterprises and should be given priority, just like other big businesses.

The second in command challenged his competitors to come up with a plan that will challenge his bottom-up model instead of criticising it.

