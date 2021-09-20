Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Ndaragwa MP, Jeremiah Kioni, has once again sparked uproar on social media after claiming that there is a plan to overthrow President Uhuru Kenyatta‘s government.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Monday, Kioni said the plan to overthrow the government is well laid and it is just a matter of time before Uhuru is overthrown like the recent coup in Guinea.

Kioni said the decision by the High Court and Court of Appeal of annulling the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is part of the coup.

He said the Supreme Court must overturn the lower court’s ruling on the BBI because if it fails, Uhuru’s government might be overthrown by the military, who are the custodians of the Constitution and rule of law in a country.

He also warned that any slight mistake by the Supreme Court Judges may bring this country to a mess.

“Before I finish, I want to address the issue of the Supreme Court judges and the BBI case whose ruling we all know is entirely dependent on the judges of the Court,”

“As the judges are set to go through the document and the appeal cases and deliver their ruling, they should have in mind the recent case of military action in Guinea, West Africa where we saw a military coup being staged,” the MP said.

