Job Ref. No.JLIL005

Position: Helpdesk Support

Jubilee Insurance was established in August 1937, as the first locally incorporated Insurance Company based in Mombasa. Jubilee Insurance has spread its sphere of influence throughout the region to become the largest Composite insurer in East Africa, handling Life, Pensions, General and Medical Insurance. Today, Jubilee is the number one insurer in East Africa with over 450,000 clients. Jubilee Insurance has a network of offices in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Mauritius. It is the only ISO certified insurance group listed on the three East Africa stock exchanges – The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange and Uganda Securities Exchange. Its regional offices are highly rated on leadership, quality and risk management and have been awarded an AA- in Kenya and Uganda, and an A+ in Tanzania. For more information, visit www.JubileeInsurance.com.

We currently have an exciting career opportunity for Helpdesk Support. The position holder will report to the Helpdesk Administrator and will be based at Head Office, Nairobi.

Role Purpose

The job holder will be primarily in charge of managing the helpdesk and providing 2nd level IT support, while managing 1st level support personnel.

Main Responsibilities

Ensure that staff queries are resolved as soon as possible and within agreed SLA

Coordinate with various other IT resources (Application and Infrastructure) to ensure that any IT PC/LAN/WAN issues are resolved as soon as

Manage vendor’s deliveries & invoices

Conduct preventative maintenance on Jubilee owned IT assets on a regular basis to guard against early/frequent

Provide support for meeting /conference rooms by ensuring IT equipment works properly and are well

Close support calls within agreed time frames and accurate inventory is

Providing first line support to customers & escalating customer calls to second line technical

Channel IT communications for changes & critical updates to the business &

Any other tasks as assigned by the Helpdesk Administrator in accordance with the workings of the IT

Key Competencies

Excellent Communication Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Commitment to timelines

High level of detail

Team Spirit

Qualifications

Diploma in a related

Bachelor’s degree in a related field will be an added

Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer

Relevant Experience

Minimum of 2 years relevant experience in networking, hardware, and system software.

How To Apply

If you are qualified and seeking an exciting new challenge, please apply via Recruitment@jubileekenya.com quoting the Job Reference Number and Position by 14th September 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.