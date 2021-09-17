Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, 17 September 2021 – Former nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has revealed that he was rejected by his father from the very day he was born.

Speaking in an interview, Mwaura emotionally disclosed that his father said he cannot raise a child who looked like a pig.

“My mum was in a relationship with my dad although they were not married.

“After I was born, my dad said he cannot have a child who looked like a pig,” he said.

Mwaura said some people even thought his mother was unfaithful because of his skin color.

When he was born, his mother was working for a company owned by an Indian man and so, people thought his mother’s Indian boss was responsible for the pregnancy.

“At the time my mum used to work for her uncle before she landed a job at a chalk company run by a Muhindi, and so it was assumed the guy fathered me,” he said.

Mwaura was brought up by his mother and grandparents.

He said growing up without a dad was not easy as he lacked a male figure to look up to.

“I thought I would grow up and become a woman because I never grew up with my dad around.

“I was surrounded by women. Since I was also a bright child, I was told to read while my brother and cousin did the other chores,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.