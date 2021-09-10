Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of bewitching President Uhuru Kenyatta since joining Jubilee Government through the backdoor in the name of the handshake.

Speaking during a meeting with Narok grassroots leaders yesterday, Ruto claimed that Raila’s witchcraft has affected Jubilee and derailing its development plan.

According to Ruto, Jubilee was able to deliver a lot in their first term and had good plans for Kenya under the Big Four Agenda, but Raila ruined it through the handshake.

He noted that Raila is not only derailing the Jubilee party’s projects but also being disrespectful.

“Have respect, we looked for this government, when it’s here you are coming to hang around.

“For four years you have been in the government, right now you are being abusive,” stated Ruto.

Ruto further noted that through derailing Jubilee Party’s agenda, Raila Odinga has killed the dreams of Kenyan youth.

“You came and hijacked our government and derailed the Big Four agenda that was to offer 2 Million jobs to the youth, and farmers would benefit from Agro-processing.”

“You took us to reggae issues, BBI, saying we should change the constitution so that you get seats.

“Now you want to fault the government that we made? “William Ruto said.

The deputy president was responding to a claim by Raila Odinga that he derailed President Uhuru’s development projects in Jubilee’s first term.

Speaking at Chungwa House on Wednesday, Raila said the handshake saved President Uhuru from the jaws of William Ruto, who was blackmailing him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST