Tuesday, 07 September 2021 – A businessman from Kakamega is counting losses after his lorry was torched by rowdy bodaboda riders.

The rogue bodaboda operators descended on the lorry driver with kicks and blows after he knocked and killed a student.

The driver luckily escaped being lynched during the melee but the lorry was torched and reduced to ashes.

Here’s the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.