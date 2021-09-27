Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – The family of late Nakuru killer Doctor, James Gakara, who died a few days after he allegedly killed his two children, may never know peace after another family member was hospitalized.

While the family is mourning the death of the three, Dr. Gakara’s elder sister, Mary Gakara, has been hospitalized over shock-related ailments.

According to the family, Mary was overwhelmed by the tragedy they are facing pushing her into extreme shock leading to her hospitalization.

“It has been the hardest time for the family accepting the ordeal.”

“Mary was so close to the late Dr. Gakara.”

“But we are trying our best in helping her and the other sisters.”

“We have since decided as a family to engage a counsellor to help Mary and Dr. Gakara’s other sisters who have been struggling to come to terms after the incident,” the Gakara family spokesperson Burton Njoroge stated.

Earlier, Gakara’s widow, Winnie Odhiambo, had also been hospitalized due to shock, but she is currently in stable condition and recovering well.

Dr. Gakara, who is accused of killing his two children, died last week while receiving treatment at Nakuru Level V hospital for attempted suicide.

According to an autopsy report, he died after ingesting an unknown substance.

The three are expected to be laid to rest tomorrow at their Mbaruk home in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST