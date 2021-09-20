Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 20, 2021 – Ford Kenya Party Leader and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula may be on his way to the Hustler Nation if the statement by Kabuchai MP Majimbo Kalasinga is anything to go by.

Speaking in Chwele on Friday in the company of Deputy President William Ruto, Kalasinga left the crowd awestruck when he disclosed Ruto helped him a great deal during the Kabuchai by-election despite vying on a FORD-Kenya ticket.

“You know my friend William (Ruto), in the past by-election which I won, you really helped me even though you were in UDA, how can I abandon you? How? I will be a very bad person to do that,” said Kalasinga.

He pledged loyalty to the DP and vowed to support him to defeat ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“When you see me here with Evans Kakai (UDA candidate in Kabuchai by-election), just know Kabuchai is locked.

“If there is one thing that I agree with William Ruto is that we cannot support Raila Odinga again because he de-whipped Wetangula as the minority leader,” said Kalasinga.

Kalasinga has emerged as one of the most loyal and vocal FORD Kenya MPs whose moves and utterances are often associated with Wetangula’s political standpoint.

The Bungoma senator, who is one of the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals, alongside Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), and Gideon Moi (KANU), has been reluctant to publicly advance the agenda of the newly formed alliance.

The growing silence and absence in the national debate have opened room for speculation about his next course of action, which pundits argued could be considering to work with Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST