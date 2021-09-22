Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Party, ODM, has given conditions under which they will accept the results of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking at the International Day of Peace celebrations yesterday, ODM Secretary-General, Edwin Sifuna, said that the party is committed to ensuring a peaceful pre and post-election period.

He explained that just like in other competitions, an election must have a winner and a loser.

He stated that ODM will accept the results of the elections only if they will be free, fair, transparent, and credible.

“ODM is committed to a peaceful election in August 2022.”

“We will support any roadmap to a peaceful election.”

“We will accept elections results as long as they are free, fair, transparent, and credible,” he said

Raila Odinga’s party has been fond of disputing elections results every time that he loses.

For the four times that Raila Odinga has vied for the presidency, he has always had a hard time accepting defeat.

