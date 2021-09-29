Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Former Mukurweini MP, Kabando wa Kabando, has reacted to yesterday’s meeting at Safari Park Hotel where Orange Democratic Movement supremo, Raila Odinga, met members of the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF).

During the colourful meeting, 5 Mt Kenya governors led by Nderitu Muriithi(Laikipia), Francis Kimemia(Nyandarua), James Nyoro(Kiambu), Kiraitu Murungi(Meru), Lee Kinyanjui(Nakuru) endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential bid in 2022.

Kabando lauded the move by those Governors revealing that Mount Kenya Region once feared the reformist Agwambo.

“That Mt Kenya Governors with DEEP lineages are finally embracing Raila is instructive and a breath of fresh air.

“Let’s go ahead and admit “we” feared a reformist Agwambo.

“Let’s urge Tinga to also focus TJRC, Kroll & Ndung’u reports as critical campaign menu,” Kabando said.

“I congratulate my friends Central Kenya Governors Kimemia, Ndiritu, Nyoro, Kiraitu, Kinyanjui for the courage to engage Raila Odinga on Agenda Kenya.

“Focus on the Economy is most important. They now need to raise their courage and address our biggest problem: GRAFT,” Kabando added.

Kabando concluded by saying the Mt Kenya electorate is tired of leaders who have been dividing the region along ethnic lines, especially during elections.

“Mount Kirinyaga towers freshness. Aberdares is ranging on. Menengai is agape.

“Never again should descendants of Mau Mau agree to be set against anyone because of self-aggrandizement and ethnic bigotry. Crucially, LET THE PEOPLE DECIDE,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST