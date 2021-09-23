Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 September 2021 – As the 2022 general elections draw closer, hawk-eyed Netizens are unearthing past videos of Deputy President William Ruto giving big promises to Kenyans when he was campaigning in 2017.

A case in point is this video of him promising to give women tractors to till the land if re-elected.

The promise was never fulfilled and he is still crisscrossing the country issuing more empty promises.

Watch the video.

