Wednesday, 29 September 2021 – Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, is known to be a no-nonsense man who always speaks with authority but yesterday, he excited Netizens after he shared a light moment during an official function.

Matiangi, who was speaking at Naivasha maximum prison during the launch of a vaccination drive that will see prison staff and inmates vaccinated in the next five days, advised Kenyans to get vaccinated and ignore rumours that the Covid-19 jab interferes with bedroom matters.

Matiangi said rumours that men’s ‘transformers’ are failing to perform after being vaccinated are false.

He said that his ‘transformer’ is still working even after he was vaccinated and joked that it’s even working better.

Here’s the hilarious video.

