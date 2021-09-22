Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Investment Management Internship

Centum from time to time will be seeking to engage energetic, driven and highly motivated individuals who are looking for internship opportunities. The individuals should have a passion to work in an environment that promotes Innovation, results orientation and dynamism.

Qualifications

  • Students who are currently studying at the University
  • Undertaking the internship as part of the requirements of the Course of study
  • Fresh University graduates, specifically those who have graduated within the past one (1) year.
  • Students undertaking a Business-related course
  • The Internship period shall be for a period of 3 to 6 months

Candidates meeting the above requirements are advised to apply submitting a cover letter and CV

NB:

  • Important to note that this is an open and running job post
  • Only potential candidates will be contacted subject to availability of opportunities ( as and when the business requires)  and subject to the candidates meeting the above criteria hence there is no requirement on the organization to give feedback to applicants
  • Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.

Centum is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Apply for the internship here

