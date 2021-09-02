Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education, serving both private and Government sponsored students at undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as its Open Distance and Electronic Learning (OdeL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.

In pursuit of being a Centre of Excellence in Teaching, Research and Community Service, MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced Academic professionals witht he following qualifications:

Graduate Assistants – School of Social Sciences

Qualifications

Have a Bachelors and Master’s degree qualification from accredited and recognized university in the relevant field;

Be registered for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)or equivalent Doctoral Degree qualification; and

Be registered with the relevant professional body (where applicable).

Responsibilities

Adherence to the teaching requirements as per the curriculum.

Administration of Continuous Assessments Tests.

Examination Setting, Administration & Marking.

Areas of Specialization

English and Linguistics

Kiswahili

Geography

History

Religious History

Governance and Ethics

Security Studies and Criminology

International Relations

Journalism and Media

Film Studies

Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution

Public Administration and Governance

Mass Media & Communication

Journalism and Mass Communication

How to Apply

APPLY FOR THIS JOB NOW