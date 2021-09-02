Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Mount Kenya University (MKU) is a chartered and ISO 9001:2015 certified University committed to a broad-based, holistic and inclusive system of education, serving both private and Government sponsored students at undergraduate and post-graduate levels. The University is a member of the Inter-University Council of East Africa as well as the Association of Commonwealth Universities. It is largely known for its dynamic, comprehensive and thorough academic and vocational training system as well as linkages with internationally reputable institutions. The University operates from the main campus in Thika with campuses in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and Meru, as well as its Open Distance and Electronic Learning (OdeL) centres located in major towns in Kenya, Burundi, Somaliland and Uganda.
In pursuit of being a Centre of Excellence in Teaching, Research and Community Service, MKU invites applications from suitably qualified, visionary, competent, dynamic and experienced Academic professionals witht he following qualifications:
Graduate Assistants – School of Social Sciences
Qualifications
- Have a Bachelors and Master’s degree qualification from accredited and recognized university in the relevant field;
- Be registered for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD)or equivalent Doctoral Degree qualification; and
- Be registered with the relevant professional body (where applicable).
Responsibilities
- Adherence to the teaching requirements as per the curriculum.
- Administration of Continuous Assessments Tests.
- Examination Setting, Administration & Marking.
Areas of Specialization
- English and Linguistics
- Kiswahili
- Geography
- History
- Religious History
- Governance and Ethics
- Security Studies and Criminology
- International Relations
- Journalism and Media
- Film Studies
- Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution
- Public Administration and Governance
- Mass Media & Communication
- Journalism and Mass Communication
How to Apply
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>