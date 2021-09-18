Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Graduate Assistants

Zetech University is a premier University offering exceptional learning to thousands of students from Kenya and beyond.

The University offers programs in Information Technology, Business, Hospitality and Tourism, Development studies, International Relations, Education, Communication and Media Studies.

Our Mission is to provide holistic education by promoting excellence in research, integrating innovation and technology in learning with the aim of developing well rounded citizens to impact the social, political and economic world.

In line with our commitment to bring on board qualified, skilled and motivated staff driven by passion for their work and career growth, we are seeking to recruit suitably qualified candidate to fill the listed positions of:

Graduate Assistant (Community Health) –Job Ref: ZU/10/25/142

Graduate Assistant (Engineering) – Job Ref: ZU/10/25/143

Graduate Assistant (Hospitality & Tourism) – Job Ref: ZU/10/25/144

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor degree in Community Health, Public Health, Environmental Health or a related field for the position of Graduate Assistant – Community Health;

Bachelor of Technology Education –Electrical and Electronics or BSc. Electrical and Electronics Engineering or a related field for the position of Graduate Assistant-Engineering.

Bachelor of Hospitality and Tourism or a related field for the position of Graduate Assistant-Hospitality and Tourism. A TIVET diploma or higher diploma in addition to the bachelor degree is an added advantage

The bachelor degree must be from a recognized and accredited University with at least an Upper Second Class honors for all the positions;

At least ONE year’s teaching experience in a tertiary level institution for all the positions.

Experience in teaching TVET courses is an added advantage for all the positions.

How to Apply

Interested applicants to send their application letters and updated CVs via the email address vacancies@zetech.ac.ke quoting the relevant job reference number in this manner “Job Ref: ZU/10/25/” on the email subject line and indicating the current and expected salary not later than 28th September 2021.

Kindly note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.