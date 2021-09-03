Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Clinical Instructors/ Graduate Assistants

Job Details

Bachelor of Science in Clinical Medicine or Higher Diploma in Clinical Medicine, with BSc. in Community Health, Public Health, Health Services Management, Medical Sociology or any other relevant degree with at least an Upper Second Class honours.

Be registerable/registered for a Master’s Degree in relevant field

Be registered with the Clinical Officers Council

How To Apply

Suitably qualified candidates should apply in confidence through the email address below attaching a detailed Curriculum Vitae (CV) that clearly indicates the names, telephone contacts, and addresses of three referees.

Please note that only email (softcopy) applications sent to recruitment@mku.ac.ke on or before 4th September 2020 will be considered for evaluation.

Notice:

Mount Kenya University is an equal opportunity employer.

Any form of canvassing by any candidate will lead to disqualification.

Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Candidates invited to attend formal interviews must produce original copies of attached documents during the interview sessions.