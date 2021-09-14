Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Former Machakos County First Lady, Lillian Ng’ang’a, is madly in love with former Ukoo Flani rapper, Julius Owino alias Juliani, after parting ways with Governor Alfred Mutua.

About two weeks ago, Lillian boldly confirmed that she is dating the popular rapper, who was born and bred in Dandora Slums, and urged Kenyans to respect her decision.

The beautiful damsel has taken to social media and gushed over Juliani through a cute post to prove a point to doubting Thomases.

She posted his photo on her Instagram stories and accompanied it with an emoji.

See the cute post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.