Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 14 September 2021 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has penned down a heartfelt message to his wife as they celebrate their marriage anniversary.

Taking to his Twitter page, Kivutha said he married his beautiful wife when he was 24-years-old.

Their marriage has not been a bed of roses but they have stuck together for more than 4 decades despite the ups and downs.

Kivutha said that if he was given a chance, he would marry his wife all over again.

“Celebrating our 43 marriage anniversary today. Married at 24. We have shared God’s love with each other. Plenty of love’s UPs & some DOWNs.

“As Simi sang: Love Don’t Care. You choose whom to love and you love them to the end.

“I would marry you all over again. Happy anniversary,” he wrote.

Governor Kivutha’s wife Nazi Mwambura is a quiet woman but very educated.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Education (Counselling and Human Development) from St. Lawrence University, USA.

She is a Counselling Psychologist who previously served as Assistant Director for Counselling in the Ministry of State For Special Programmes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.