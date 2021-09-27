Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, September 27, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ally and Eldas Member of Parliament, Adan Keynan, has accused Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, of creating some non-existent fear among Kenyans by uttering statements deemed as fueling animosity amongst different political factions.

Speaking during an interview, Keynan noted that the recent remarks by Kimemia admitting to the existence of the deep state and its influence on the election outcomes were not only misleading but ones that create imaginary fear and antagonism among Kenyans.

Kimemia, who served as the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet under President Mwai Kibaki, admitted that the so-called deep state existed and always influenced the outcomes of any elections, and more so the presidential polls.

The Nyandarua Governor, who is privy to top state secrets having served in various capacities under Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, argued that elections in any country have a lot of interests and the deep state plays a key role in determining their outcomes.

His sentiments, however, did not go down well with other politicians with a section of them condemning him for talking recklessly and making statements that may create bad blood between Kenyans.

According to Keynan, Kimemia is misleading the country and that his utterances are dangerous.

“The remarks that were made by Governor Kimemia were reckless, untimely and unhelpful in the preparations of the General Election in 2022,” stated Keynan.

“People should not count on the support of the “deep state”, they should count on the votes of Kenyans,” he added.

Keynan was elected on the ruling Jubilee Party ticket and has expressed interest in defending his seat.

