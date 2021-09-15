Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 15 September 2021 – Flamboyant Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, was captured on camera by a nosy Kenyan enjoying the ocean breeze with his new pretty girlfriend.

Joho flew in his girlfriend identified as Pataika last month and treated her to a lavish vacation in Mombasa.

They were captured on a secret camera enjoying a boat ride on 28th August.

Pataika is a stepsister to Rayvanny’s girlfriend, Paula Kajala, and she is a professional model.

The skirt-chasing Governor has been criticized for splashing money on his girlfriend even as medical workers in his County go for months without pay.

Here are screenshots from Edgar Obare’s BNN page.

Here are more photos of Joho’s girlfriend.

