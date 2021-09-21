Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Nyandarua Governor, Francis Kimemia, has revealed the three reasons former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will beat Deputy President William Ruto during the 2022 presidential election.

Raila and Ruto are the key contenders in the 2022 presidential race but Kimemia doesn’t support either of them.

However, speaking during an interview on Citizen TV, Kimemia said Raila is likely to defeat Ruto because of three reasons.

He mentioned that Ruto appears to be the most corrupt leader of all the serious presidential candidates in the 2022 race.

Kimemia also noted that Ruto has an awful development record, unlike Raila.

He said the DP is only associated with failed projects such as the Laptops initiative, failed construction of stadiums in each county, and the failed creation of job opportunities for young people yearly as he promised during past campaigns.

The former Head of Public Service further pointed out that Ruto lacks a sufficiently strong political base like Raila.

He explained that Ruto’s only strong base is Rift Valley which he shares with Kanu Chairman Gideon Moi who is strongly opposed to him.

Kimemia noted that Raila has firm control of Nyanza, Western, and Coast and also sizeable support in Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST