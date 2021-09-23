Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 23, 2021 – Machakos Governor, Dr. Alfred Mutua, has joined his Nyandarua counterpart, Francis Kimemia, in admitting to the existence of a shadowy organ in the government called ‘deep state’.

On Wednesday, Kimemia, who appeared on Citizen TV, admitted the existence of the ‘deep state’ and revealed that the powerful organ decides who becomes president.

However, unlike Francis Kimemia, Mutua said during his time as a government spokesperson, he only witnessed influential individuals known as the ‘Kitchen cabinet.’

“I agree with Kimemia that within the government there are people and institutions with instruments of power who can influence, they can influence results, they can control events.

“That has been there for a long time,” Mutua said.

Also, Mutua said the ‘Kitchen cabinet’ was formed by senior government officials in the Kibaki’s regime

The Kenyan DAILY POST