Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is the talk of the town today following her strange prayers that shocked even the bishops.

This is after she made a public prayer at a rally asking God to get rid of Deputy President William Ruto for Kenya to be at peace.

Ngilu, who was addressing residents of Kisasi Market, Kitui rural, prayed to God the Almighty to take William Ruto from our midst in his special way, claiming that the DP was not a good person and that he will bring troubles to Kenya if he spares him.

“Dear God, please take Ruto from our midst. This is not a good person; he is a person who will bring trouble to our country.

“Dear God, please take Ruto in your own special ways,” she prayed.

Ngilu’s weird prayers happened moments after Ruto took his Bottom-Up campaigns to Kitui County in a bid to woo residents to back his presidential ticket in the August 2022 election.

Speaking at Katheka, Kitui West, where he convened women and youth empowerment forum, the Deputy President urged the residents of Kitui to align themselves with leaders focused on uniting the country.

“We all have the opportunity to unite all Kenyans including Kitui people in our UDA party.

“I wish to ask you to support me so that we work together,” Ruto pleaded with Kitui residents.

Last month, Ngilu accused William Ruto of helping investors start multi-billion shillings businesses outside the country and doing less in empowering the Kenyan youth.

“Kenya’s DP William Ruto claims, with a phone call, he helped a foreign investor get funding of KSh 15 billion from a Kenyan bank to set up investment and create jobs in Uganda.”

“In Kenya, he is peddling wheelbarrows to our youth as a form of economic empowerment. Bottoms up indeed,” she wrote in a Tweet.

