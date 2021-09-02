Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 2, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, is over the moon after she was nominated for a prestigious African award.

In a tweet on Thursday, Waiguru confirmed that she has been nominated as one of the 100 most influential women of African descent, sharing the nomination with some of the most powerful African women leaders.

Among those in the same nomination list are former president of Liberia Sirleaf Johnson Ellen as well as the current Kitui County Governor Madam Charity Ngilu.

Others on the list are Chief Justice Martha Koome, who has not yet finished a year since she got the high-profile job in the country.

“Honored to be nominated as one of 100 most Influential African Women -2021. Sharing space with Africa’s phenomenal women like HE. Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development, H.E @Sahle-Work Zewde, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, inspires me to continue trailblazing boldly. Congratulations to Charity Kaluki Ngilu, Lady Justice Martha Koome, Renee Ngamau, and the other women who made the list.#100WomenAfrica,” Waiguru wrote on her Twitter account.

Waiguru‘s nomination has shocked many Kenyans since she is among the most corrupt women in Kenya.

In the last 5 years, Waiguru has been adversely mentioned in a series of scandals, including the infamous National Youth Service (NYS) scandal and theft of public money in Kirinyaga County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST