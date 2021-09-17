Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 17, 2021 – Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, has finally cleared the air on who she will support for the presidency between former Prime Minister Raila Odina and Deputy President William Ruto in 2022.

As it stands, Raila Odinga and Ruto are the front runners for the top seat in 2022.

In an interview with KTN on Friday, Waiguru, who has since abandoned the Jubilee Party, said she is yet to decide on whom to support for the presidency because she is still consulting with her constituents.

“I have engaged in conversations with various people.

“I am considering other options, to see which is the best way for me as a politician.

“I have not committed to anyone. I am listening to the ground,” Waiguru said.

The county boss also admitted that Jubilee Party is dead and said anyone who will vie for any seat using the ruling party in 2022 will lose.

“The Jubilee Party is dead and I will soon declare the party I will join,” Waiguru stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST