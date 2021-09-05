Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 05 September 2021 – There was tension in Kieni, Nyeri County after rowdy goons allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Party (UDA) clashed with supporters of the area MP Kanini Kega.

The goons had reportedly been hired by Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagu to attack Kanini Kega’s supporters, on claims that he was planning to sabotage Deputy President William Ruto’s visit to his constituency.

However, Kanini Kega rubbished the claims and said anyone was welcome to Kieni as long as they adhere to all protocols.

“I have not blocked anyone from visiting my constituents, so anyone trying to claim so is lying.

“Anyone is welcome to worship in Kieni as long as they do so with decorum and adhere to all protocols,” he said.

A video shared online shows the hired goons, who were wearing UDA t-shirts, causing chaos on a dusty road leading to a church where Deputy President William Ruto and his allies were invited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.