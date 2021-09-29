Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has today issued an Executive Order seeking to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of electricity.

In a statement, Uhuru welcomed recommendations of a task force formed in March 2021 to establish a path towards the reduction of the cost of electricity by over 33 percent within four months.

The president directed the newly appointed Energy Cabinet Secretary, Monica Juma, to immediately secure the implementation of the recommendation of the Presidential Taskforce on Review of Power Purchase.

He noted that the cost reduction would be achieved through the reduction of the consumer tariffs from an average of Ksh24 per kilowatt-hour to Ksh16 per kilowatt hour, which is about two-thirds of the current tariff.

“The consequence of the proposed interventions is that a consumer who previously spent Ksh500 per month on electricity shall by 31st December 2021 pay Ksh330 per month.

“This cost reduction will be achieved,” reads an excerpt of the statement.

The move by President Uhuru seeks to cushion Kenyans after a public outcry over the electricity cost, which is becoming a burden amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kenyan DAILY POST