Friday, September 10, 2021 – The ex-wife of Coca-Cola Africa boss, Daryl Wilson, has shared private messages of him chatting with one of the ladies that he was cheating on her with when they were married.

He met the lady on Instagram and flew her to Ethiopia where he is stationed.

She posted screenshots of her ex-husband chatting with the lady and asking her for a date.

She also shared an intimate photo of her ex-husband with the lady and said they were still married back then.

She further revealed that her ex-husband was a serial cheater and posted screenshots of the dating sites where he was looking for ladies when they were married.

