Sunday, 05 September 2021 – The internet has erupted after a drunk slay queen was caught on camera doing the unthinkable in front of revellers.

Instead of rushing to the toilet to relieve herself, she urinated in public as other revellers watched in dismay.

The mannerless slay queen, who was not wearing ‘anything under’, spread her legs and urinated in public, and then continued partying.

She had reportedly imbibed Gilbeys.

The video comes just a few weeks after another college lady was caught on camera urinating on herself at Nairobi West after a night out with friends.

Alcoholism seems to be a major problem among the Kenyan youth, going by the number of viral videos of drunk youths misbehaving in public that have surfaced online in the recent past.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.