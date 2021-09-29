Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, September 29, 2021 – Exiled lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has criticized the appointment of Ezra Chiloba as new Communication Authority Director-General, noting that the appointment is a “declaration of war”.

In a series of tweets, the self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) general urged Kenyans to protest the appointment, claiming that Chiloba was at the helm of the nullified 2017 presidential election.

“The appointment of Ezra Chiloba as the head of the Communications Commission of Kenya that controls Kenya’s airwaves is a declaration of war on Kenyans by despot Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Freedom Fighters: Mobilize! Organize! Revolution is coming!” he posted.

On Tuesday, the Communication Authority of Kenya announced Chiloba’s appointment adding that he will serve for a four-year term.

“The appointment follows a competitive recruitment process to fill the position left vacant with the retirement of the former director-general, Mr. Francis Wangusi.

“Mr. Chiloba is a policy consultant and principal partner with Chil and Kemp and an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya.

“He is the immediate former Chief Executive Officer of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,” part of the statement read.

The appointment elicited backlash as netizens questioned the criteria used in the appointment, considering that Chiloba was exiled from IEBC.

