Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, is currently admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

Kuria, who is also the Chama Cha Kazi party leader, was reportedly admitted over the weekend.

Politicians led by former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua, and Murang’a County Senator Irungu Kang’ata are among those who have visited the MP at the hospital.

Moses Kuria shared images of him in a hospital bed and it appeared he had an injured foot.

This was evidenced by the cast on his left leg.

Kuria is among Mt Kenya leaders who have been calling for the region’s unity together with Karua and former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary, Mwangi Kiunjuri.

The three leaders have also been giving Deputy President William Ruto a headache for refusing to fold their parties and join the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Here are photos of Kuria being hospitalised at Karen Hospital in Nairobi.

