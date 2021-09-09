Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, September 9, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto is the next President of the Republic of Kenya, going by the latest opinion poll conducted by K24 TV.

Ruto, 56, is planning to use United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as his political vehicle to succeed his boss in 2022.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader, Raila Odinga, and his Amani National Congress counterpart, Musalia Mudavadi are also among potent candidates vying for the presidency in 2022.

In the poll, K24TV, which is owned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, asked Kenyans the political party they resonate well with ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

Over the 8500 Kenyans who responded to the poll, 65.6 percent said Ruto’s UDA. 25.6 percent said Raila Odinga’s ODM while ANC and Jubilee Party at 4.7 percent and 4.1 respectively.

Here is the screenshot of the online poll conducted by K24 TV

The Kenyan DAILY POST