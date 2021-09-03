Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 3, 2021 – President Uhuru Kenyatta, through Attorney General Paul Kihara Kariuki, has appealed the Court of Appeal verdict that rendered the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) illegal, unconstitutional, null and void.

Through a notice of appeal submitted to the Supreme Court on Friday, the AG seeks to have the apex court address eight issues that made the Court of Appeal overturn President Uhuru Kenyatta’s bid to amend the Constitution.

On top of the list of the contentious issues, Kariuki is aggrieved with the court’s declaration that the Basic Structure doctrine is applicable in Kenya and that the doctrine limits the power of the constitutional amendments set out in Articles 255 to 257.

He is also fighting the court’s finding, which declared that the Basic Structure of the Constitution of Kenya can only be altered through the primary constituent power, which must include four sequential processes.

The Attorney General is also dissatisfied with the Court of Appeal decision that the president can be sued during his tenure of office in respect of anything done or not done contrary to the Constitution.

Furthermore, the AG is against the decision by the Appellate Court, which declared that the president does not have authority to initiate changes to the Constitution and that the constitutional amendment can only be initiated through a Parliamentary means under article 256 or through a popular initiative under Article 257 of the Constitution.

The AG is further challenging the declaration that the BBI process contravened the Constitution – in particular, Article 10.

Additionally, Kariuki is fighting a finding that the second schedule of the Constitution of Kenya Amendment Bill, 2020, was unconstitutional for purporting to predetermine the allocation of the proposed 70 new constituencies.

He also faults and is attempting to overturn the court’s decision to direct the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on its functions of constituency delimitation.

The final contentious issue presented by the AG is his dissatisfaction with the appellate court’s ruling that the constitutional amendment process was unconstitutional and usurpation of the People’s exercise of sovereign power.

The eight form the basis of the next legal duel in efforts to save BBI despite two defeats both in the High Court and Court of Appeal.

