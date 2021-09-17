Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Description

Job Title; – Customer Service Assistant-Front Office

Reports to; – Customer Service Manager

Responsible for; – Hosting walk-in clients and Visitors & Customer Service Excellence.

Duties & Responsibilities

The primary function of this position is to be the face of the company as the first contact of the company. Ensure presentable appearance, front office and atmosphere, and reconciliation of all front office and showroom activities in liaison with other Staff Members & Management as outlined below: –

FRONT OFFICE MANAGEMENT

Manage front office i.e. ensure clean and presentable front office area.

Receive and direct walk INS to the appropriate and respective department and staff member in a friendly and hospitable manner.

Make inbound and outbound calls and maintain an updated database of the same for staff requirements and debtors follow up.

Capturing contact details for all visitors to the company.

SHOWROOM ADMINISTRATION

Follow up with showroom team on the life cycle of an inquiry to ensure client is served to optimum

Support showroom in maintaining and updating stock movement

Support and assist showroom team in enhancing cleanliness and tidiness in the showroom

Make Cold calls to clients as per database generated for leads

COLLECTION OF CUSTOMER FEEDBACK

Answering client’s questions and addressing/escalating complaints as customer service support.

Maintain front office customer feedback forms/summary for walk-in clients.

DATABASE CREATION

Assist in generating and researching new databases for market segments against directories and references for events, cold calls etc.

Market Intelligence on Competitors, Market Trends etc.

NEWS REVIEW AND TENDER UPDATES

Share news updates related to company industry focus and tenders for bidding and application

Any other duty assigned by your supervisor(s) in relation to your position.

Chair and coordinate showroom meetings on a weekly basis on inquiries and action points

Qualification desired:

Undergraduate degree in Business related field

Aged between 27 years- 30 years

Work experience of 2 years and above in front office and has sales knowledge

Proficiency in English (Oral and Written)

Solid knowledge of Ms office particularly excel and powerpoint

Excellent communication and people skills

Good organizational and multi-tasking abilities and problem solving

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Assistant-Front Office) to: vacancies@jantakenya.com on or before 19th September 2021.