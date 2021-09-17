Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Job Description
Job Title; – Customer Service Assistant-Front Office
Reports to; – Customer Service Manager
Responsible for; – Hosting walk-in clients and Visitors & Customer Service Excellence.
Duties & Responsibilities
The primary function of this position is to be the face of the company as the first contact of the company. Ensure presentable appearance, front office and atmosphere, and reconciliation of all front office and showroom activities in liaison with other Staff Members & Management as outlined below: –
FRONT OFFICE MANAGEMENT
- Manage front office i.e. ensure clean and presentable front office area.
- Receive and direct walk INS to the appropriate and respective department and staff member in a friendly and hospitable manner.
- Make inbound and outbound calls and maintain an updated database of the same for staff requirements and debtors follow up.
- Capturing contact details for all visitors to the company.
SHOWROOM ADMINISTRATION
- Follow up with showroom team on the life cycle of an inquiry to ensure client is served to optimum
- Support showroom in maintaining and updating stock movement
- Support and assist showroom team in enhancing cleanliness and tidiness in the showroom
- Make Cold calls to clients as per database generated for leads
COLLECTION OF CUSTOMER FEEDBACK
- Answering client’s questions and addressing/escalating complaints as customer service support.
- Maintain front office customer feedback forms/summary for walk-in clients.
DATABASE CREATION
- Assist in generating and researching new databases for market segments against directories and references for events, cold calls etc.
- Market Intelligence on Competitors, Market Trends etc.
NEWS REVIEW AND TENDER UPDATES
- Share news updates related to company industry focus and tenders for bidding and application
- Any other duty assigned by your supervisor(s) in relation to your position.
- Chair and coordinate showroom meetings on a weekly basis on inquiries and action points
Qualification desired:
- Undergraduate degree in Business related field
- Aged between 27 years- 30 years
- Work experience of 2 years and above in front office and has sales knowledge
- Proficiency in English (Oral and Written)
- Solid knowledge of Ms office particularly excel and powerpoint
- Excellent communication and people skills
- Good organizational and multi-tasking abilities and problem solving
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualifications and experience, kindly send your detailed CV quoting the job title on the email subject (Customer Service Assistant-Front Office) to: vacancies@jantakenya.com on or before 19th September 2021.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>