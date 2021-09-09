Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Front Office Attendant
Prerequisites:
- Phone Etiquette
- Have excellent communication skills
- Management Clerical Skills
- Knowledge of basic selling skills
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with diverse groups of people, specifically the ability to form relationships without much direct face-time
- Self-starter comfortable independently managing multiple projects and being resourceful
- Patience, flexibility and adaptability – ability to react positively and quickly to last minute changes in logistics or needs
- Hotel Management Data Entry Property Management Systems – Fidelio,
- Ability to work flexible hours as needed
- Proficient in MS Office, especially Word, Excel and PowerPoint;
Education:
- High school and Front Office certificate required.
Experience:
- 1-2 years previous experience in similar role.
Knowledge/Abilities/Skills/Duties and Responsibilities
- Schedules and directs Front Office team members as needed.
- Greets, registers, assigns rooms to guests and inputs information into property management system.
- Explain room charges to guest and accepts payment by cash, check or credit cards.
- Issues room keys.
- Answers all phone calls to the Front Desk and operator, transfers calls as needed.
- Answers inquiries pertaining to hotel services; registration of guests; and, shuttle and travel directions.
- Remains aware of room occupancy and availability.
- Makes and confirms reservations.
- Computes bills, collects payments, and makes change for guests.
- Handle and count cash and process credit card payments and credits.
- Posts charges and miscellaneous fees to guest folios.
- Checks guests out of property management and phone system.
- Able to listen and find solutions to Guests problems.
- Balance all cash, credit card and other postings to the daily report at end of shift.
- Coordinate with housekeeping when VIP Guests arrive
- Participate in trainings
- Serves as Manager of Duty in the absence of the General and Front Office Manager.
How To Apply
Send your applications to hr@pdl.co.ke
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>