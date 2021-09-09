Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Front Office Attendant

Prerequisites:

  • Phone Etiquette
  • Have excellent communication skills
  • Management Clerical Skills  
  • Knowledge of basic selling skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work with diverse groups of people, specifically the ability to form relationships without much direct face-time
  • Self-starter comfortable independently managing multiple projects and being resourceful
  • Patience, flexibility and adaptability – ability to react positively and quickly to last minute changes in logistics or needs
  • Hotel Management Data Entry Property Management Systems – Fidelio, 
  • Ability to work flexible hours as needed
  • Proficient in MS Office, especially Word, Excel and PowerPoint;

Education:

  • High school and Front Office certificate required.

Experience:

  • 1-2 years previous experience in similar role.

Knowledge/Abilities/Skills/Duties and Responsibilities

  • Schedules and directs Front Office team members as needed.
  • Greets, registers, assigns rooms to guests and inputs information into property management system.
  • Explain room charges to guest and accepts payment by cash, check or credit cards.
  • Issues room keys.
  • Answers all phone calls to the Front Desk and operator, transfers calls as needed.
  • Answers inquiries pertaining to hotel services; registration of guests; and, shuttle and travel directions.
  • Remains aware of room occupancy and availability.
  • Makes and confirms reservations.
  • Computes bills, collects payments, and makes change for guests.
  • Handle and count cash and process credit card payments and credits.
  • Posts charges and miscellaneous fees to guest folios.
  • Checks guests out of property management and phone system.
  • Able to listen and find solutions to Guests problems.
  • Balance all cash, credit card and other postings to the daily report at end of shift.
  • Coordinate with housekeeping when VIP Guests arrive
  • Participate in trainings
  • Serves as Manager of Duty in the absence of the General and Front Office Manager.

How To Apply

Send your applications to hr@pdl.co.ke

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply