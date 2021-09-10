Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, September 10, 2021 – People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

Well, the daughter of politician Fred Gumo, who was a renowned sycophant during the reign of late dictator Daniel Moi, is learning this adage the hard way.

This is after she took to Twitter to mock comedian Eric Omondi after he shared a video being gifted a high-end car by businessman turned politician, Jimi Wanjigi.

Wanjigi, who has declared his 2022 Presidential ambition, has been banking on Eric Omondi’s popularity to woo the youth.

Gumo’s daughter, who uses the Twitter handle @Sab_G, claimed that Eric Omondi was so excited that he was just ‘laughing at Wanjigi’s non-existent jokes’

She went on to state that the video shows how men act around rich men.

This did not go down well among netizens who reminded her that her father was a first-rate lickspittle who amassed wealth by licking Moi’s behind.

See her tweet and reaction below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.