Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 06 September 2021 – Celebrity fitness trainer Frankie and his fiance Corazon Kwamboka are expecting their second child.

Frankie, who recently proposed to Corazon during a vacation trip in Zanzibar, announced the good news through his Instagram page.

He shared an adorable photo of Corazon flaunting her growing baby bump in a figure-hugging dress and captioned it, “And the family keeps growing. We can’t wait to meet you,”

Corazon Kwamboka also shared the good news on her Instagram page and thanked God for the blessings.

“Thank you Jehovah for blessing my womb yet again. How many praises can I sing, how loud can I say thank you my God. From a hopeless Endo warrior to a soon to be mom of 2. To my angel, your big brother and I can’t wait to meet you and to love you forever,” she wrote.

Here are cute photos of Corazon Kwamboka flaunting her baby bump.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.